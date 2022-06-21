Actor Diganth Injures Neck While Performing Backflip In Goa; His Condition Is Critical: Report

Popular Kannada actor Diganth injured his neck while performing a backflip in Goa. After getting injured, he was airlifted to Bengaluru and admitted to Manipal Hospital. A source close to the actor informed Times of India that Diganth was holidaying with his wife Aindrita Ray in Goa.

On Tuesday morning, he performed a backflip as part of his exercise routine. Unfortunately, he landed on his head and suffered severe injuries to his neck. He was initially rushed to a private hospital in Goa.

After learning about his injury, his relatives contacted Manipal Hospital's authorities for his treatment. They arranged a special private jet with the help of the Goa government to airlift the actor. The source further informed that Diganth's condition is critical.

Talking about Diganth, the actor has acted in popular Kannada films such as Mast Maja Maadi, Jolly Baby, Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene, Parijatha and many others. He has also seen in a Hindi web series Ram Yug.