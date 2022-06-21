Actor Diganth Injures Neck While Performing Backflip In Goa; His Condition Is Critical: Report

Popular
Kannada
actor
Diganth
injured
his
neck
while
performing
a
backflip
in
Goa.
After
getting
injured,
he
was
airlifted
to
Bengaluru
and
admitted
to
Manipal
Hospital.
A
source
close
to
the
actor
informed
Times
of
India
that
Diganth
was
holidaying
with
his
wife
Aindrita
Ray
in
Goa.
On
Tuesday
morning,
he
performed
a
backflip
as
part
of
his
exercise
routine.
Unfortunately,
he
landed
on
his
head
and
suffered
severe
injuries
to
his
neck.
He
was
initially
rushed
to
a
private
hospital
in
Goa.
After
learning
about
his
injury,
his
relatives
contacted
Manipal
Hospital's
authorities
for
his
treatment.
They
arranged
a
special
private
jet
with
the
help
of
the
Goa
government
to
airlift
the
actor.
The
source
further
informed
that
Diganth's
condition
is
critical.
Talking
about
Diganth,
the
actor
has
acted
in
popular
Kannada
films
such
as
Mast
Maja
Maadi,
Jolly
Baby,
Manasaare,
Pancharangi,
Lifeu
Ishtene,
Parijatha
and
many
others.
He
has
also
seen
in
a
Hindi
web
series
Ram
Yug.