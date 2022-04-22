Allu Arjun Reviews KGF 2, Congratulates Yash For His Swagger Performance And Intensity

Yash's KGF 2 is making all the right noises. The action entertainer opened to an overwhelming response at the box office and grossed Rs 164.20 Crore on day 1. The film directed by Prashanth Neel also received immense appreciation from celebrities associated with the entertainment industry, and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Tollywood's Icon Star Allu Arjun. The actor recently took to his Twitter handle to heap praises on the film and its cast and crew members.

Congratulating Yash for his intensity and swagger performance in the latest film, the Pushpa star wrote, "Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84garu . My Respect to all technicians." (sic)

In another tweet, he went on to write, "A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty replied to Allu Arjun's appreciation tweets as soon as they went viral on Twitterverse. Sharing that she is a huge fan of the Telugu actor, Raveena wrote, "Thank you @alluarjun am a huge fan! Loved you in #Pushpa and many more to come!", while Srinidhi tweeted, "Thankyouu sir".

Let us tell you that KGF 2 has been doing pretty well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the Telugu states, the film has already grossed Rs 100 Crore in 7 days. The Yash-starrer is now South India's third all-time highest-grossing film. The worldwide collection of the actioner now stands at Rs 750.35 Crore (as of day 8).

Featuring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, KGF 2 released on April 14.