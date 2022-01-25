Amazon Prime Video Drops The Teaser Of Danish Sait-Starrer One Cut Two Cut

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
dropped
an
intriguing
teaser
of
Danish
Sait's
upcoming
comedy
adventure,
One
Cut
Two
Cut.
In
this
precursor,
while
Danish's
character,
Gopi,
is
busy
with
the
origami
lessons,
four
mysterious
and
armed
people
are
entering
the
school.
A
comedy
adventure
with
satirical
undertones,
One
Cut
Two
Cut,
will
stream
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
starting
February
03,
2022.
Directed
by
Vamsidhar
Bhogaraju,
and
produced
by
Ashwini
Puneeth
Rajkumar
and
Gurudatha
Talwar
under
PRK
banner,
the
film
also
stars
Prakash
Belawadi,
Samyukta
Hornad,
Vineeth
'Beep'
Kumar,
and
Sampath
Maitreya
in
pivotal
roles.