      Amazon Prime Video Drops The Teaser Of Danish Sait-Starrer One Cut Two Cut

      Amazon Prime Video today dropped an intriguing teaser of Danish Sait's upcoming comedy adventure, One Cut Two Cut. In this precursor, while Danish's character, Gopi, is busy with the origami lessons, four mysterious and armed people are entering the school.

      The plot seems to be unfolding into a chaos comedy ride that the audience will likely embark on! Have a look at the teaser here.

      A comedy adventure with satirical undertones, One Cut Two Cut, will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 03, 2022.

      Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
      X