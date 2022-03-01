    For Quick Alerts
      Amulya And Husband Jagadish R Chandra Blessed With Twin Baby Boys

      Sandalwood actress Amulya and her husband Jagdish R Chandra welcomed twin babies on Tuesday. Jagdish confirmed the news on his social media handle by writing, “Blessed with twin babies, both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine, heartiest thanks for all the love, good wishes showered on us throughout this journey @nimmaamulya.”

      As soon as the happy news was made public, congratulatory messages started pouring for the couple from the film fraternity and fans. For the unversed, Amulya had hosted a baby shower in February and it was attended by many Sandalwood celebrities such as Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Upendra, Milana Nagaraj, Ashika Ranganath, Hariprriya, Radhika Pandit, Sonu Gowda, Adhvithi Shetty and Aniruddha Jatkar among others.

      Amulya tied the knot with Jagdish in 2017. After her marriage, she has mostly stayed away from acting. It must be noted that the actress made her silver screen debut as a child actor in early 2000s. She then debuted as an adult opposite Ganesh in Cheluvina Chittara (2007). The film enjoyed stupendous success at the box office.

      Amulya then went on to star in a number of films including Chaitrada Chandrama, Premism, Naanu Nanna Kanasu, Manasology, Ram-Leela, Masti Gudi among others. Her last screen appearance was in the movie Mugulu Nage in a cameo role.

      Tuesday, March 1, 2022
      X