Badava Rascal Streaming Date And Time: Know All Details Here!

Dhananjay's Badava Rascal, which hit the theatres on November 24, was well received by the audiences. From the concept to the performances of the actors, anything and everything about the film had garnered a great deal of attention from the cine-goers.

Well, after almost two months of its theatrical release, the comedy entertainer will start streaming on Voot Select. Badava Rascal will be out on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made regarding the timing of the film, reports suggest that the Dhananjay-starrer will be out at 12 am (IST).

Starring Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, the film marks the leading man's first production venture to be backed under his Daali Pictures. A potpourri of action, drama, comedy and romance, Badava Rascal follows a youngster (played by Dhananjay) from a middle-class background who falls head over heels in love with a politician's daughter (played by Amrutha).

Also starring Nagabhushan, Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Poornachandra, Sparsha Rekha and Maasthi Manju, the comedy drama's technical team include cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, editor Niranjan Devaramane and music composer Vasuki Vaibhav. On a related note, the film's background score, music and cinematography too had garnered applause from the audiences. Badava Rascal's four songs have been released so far including 'Udupi Hotelu', 'Aagaaga Nenapaguthale', 'Nin Makke Benki Haaka', and 'Badava Rascal'. Gujjal Purushottam has co-produced the film, written and directed by Guru Shankar.

Dhananjay was previously seen in the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise. He has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty including Bairagee, Thothapuri, Head Bush, Monsoon Raga, Twenty-One Hours, Once Upon A Time In Jamaaligudda, Hoysala and Pushpa: The Rule. As for Amrutha, she will next be seen in Family Pack and Window Seat.