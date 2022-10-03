Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aishwarya Pissay Becomes The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 witnessed its first eviction over the weekend. Biker and motor-racer Aishwarya Pissay became the first contestant to get eliminated from the ninth season of the show. Host Sudeep revealed that Darsh Chandrappa and Aishwarya Pissay. He then announced that Aishwarya Pissay was being ousted based on the audience’s votes.

Pissay was asked by Bigg Boss to nominate one contestant for the upcoming week’s eviction before leaving the house. She took Aryavardhan Guruji’s name. She also hugged everyone before bidding an emotional adieu to the BB house. Aishwarya then joined host Kiccha Sudeep on the stage and opened up about her brief journey on Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s episode, Sudeep gave his first 'Kicchana Chappale' to actor-comedian Vinod Gobargala. The host also lauded actor Vinod Gobargala's performance during the week. It must be noted that Sudeep usually recognises the best performer of the week and gives them a shout-out on the stage. Contestants have been seen working very hard in order to earn the applause.

Sudeep was even seen schooling Arun Sagar for giving up the very first task. The superstar told the contestant to “be a leader and not a joker.” Arun tried to justify himself but the host wasn’t very convinced with his explanation. However, Kiccha did praise Sagar for his outstanding entertainment quotient throughout the week and even appreciated the latter's effort in keeping a lively and joyful atmosphere in the glasshouse.