Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Anupama Gowda Gets Injured During Task; Show To Witness Double Elimination This Week?

The ongoing jungle task on Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has resulted in the contestants struggling to secure basic amenities to get through in the house. However, all the housemates are seen giving their best during the task. The latest game dolled out by Bigg Boss witnessed the contestants fighting to win six towels and body moisturizers. Four contestants performed in two different teams and were asked to shift three huge logs from one end of the activity room to another.

Amulya Gowda-Prashanth Samabargi and Anupama Gowda-Rupesh Rajanna were the members who took part in the task. However, after completing the challenge, Anupama was seen limping as she was finding it difficult to walk. Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and others rushed to check on her upon noticing this.

Soon, Bigg Boss also asked Gowda to exit the house through the main door for immediate medical assistance. Later, the actress returned back to the Bigg Boss house and informed the contestants that it was just a muscle pull and she was asked to relax for the next twenty-four hours.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the entire house has been nominated for this week’s eviction. After Sanya Iyer’s eviction, no one has left the show. The seventh week saw the fake elimination of Aryavardhan and Deepika Das, who was eliminated in the eighth week, has once again re-entered as a wild card. Since there has been no eviction for the last two weeks, it is speculated that there will be a double elimination in the ninth week.

For the ongoing ninth week, Among Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, Vinod Gobbargala, Rupesh Rajanna, Rupesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Anupama Gowda, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga are nominated. Host Sudeep is expected to announce the elimination results in the upcoming weekend episode.