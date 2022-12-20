Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Arun Sagar Breaks Down On Learning About Daughter’s Injury; All Housemates Get Nominated

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Arun Sagar experienced an emotional moment. The senior contestant suffered an emotional breakdown when Bigg Boss informed him about his daughter, Adithi Sagar's injury. It must be noted that BB called him to the confession room to inform him about Adithi's injury caused by an accidental fall whilst adding that she is at the hospital undergoing treatment.

Arun was shocked to learn about this and got very emotional. He even requested Bigg Boss to make arrangements for him to visit his daughter as she would feel better if he was there by her side. Since Sagar wanted to personally see his daughter, Bigg Boss obliged and made the necessary arrangements for his hospital visit. Nevertheless, Arun eventually returned to the Bigg Boss house late at night hour when the other contestants were having their dinner in the garden area.

Meanwhile, season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada has stepped into its thirteenth week and the competition on the show is getting fiercer with each passing day. As a result, the makers are introducing many big twists to keep the audience hooked to the show. With just a week ahead of the finale, the latest episode of the reality show witnessed a shocker for the contestants that left them worried.

Instead of conducting the regular nomination procedure, Bigg Boss ended up announcing that all the active contestants inside the house are nominated for this week’s eviction. He added that it is now up to the viewers to vote and decide which housemates will make it to the finale week. For the unversed, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, and Divya Uruduga have been nominated for the upcoming eviction.