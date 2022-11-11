Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan & Rupesh Rajanna Get Into Ugly Spat; Arun Sagar Serves His Jail Time

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, former good friends Aryavardhan and Rupesh Rajanna were seen engaging in a verbal spat. It all started when Rupesh ended up interrupting Aryavrdhan while he was speaking with captain Prashanth Sambargi in the kitchen area regarding the ongoing tasks and activities.

Rupesh, in the meantime, kept trying to convey something to Aryavardhan. This irked Aryavardhan and he lashed out at Rajanna. Later, when Aryavardhan was finally ready to hear Rupesh out, the latter walked away without speaking a word. He was later seen mentioning that he does not have anything to say at the moment.

This further irked Aryvardhan and he ended up accusing Rupesh of causing an imbalance inside the Bigg Boss house by talking about incidents that happened a long time ago. Guruji even suggested to Rajanna that he should clear out things immediately instead of prolonging them. Rupesh, on the other hand, also hit back at Aryavardhan by stating that the latter only fears the nominations or receiving the worst performer tag.

Meanwhile, senior contestant Arun Sagar ended up receiving the worst performer’s title in the third week of the game. It must be noted that a majority of the housemates felt Arun Sagar had not given his best performance during the gold mine task whilst nominating him for the title.

As tradition goes, Sagar was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss jail but he was exempted from his punishment owing to his health condition. However, Bigg Boss added that Arun would have to serve his time in jail once he recovers from illness.

Since he has now recovered, Bigg Boss sent Arun a notice to complete his third week's worst performer punishment by entering the Bigg Boss jail in the latest episode. Sagar accepted the punishment and entered the BB jail.