    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Wins Last 'Kicchana Chappala' Of The Season For THIS Reason

      By
      |

      The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 witnessed the double evictions of Amulya Gowda and Arun Sagar. The other big highlight was Aryavardhan bagging the last 'Kicchana Chappala' (Kiccha's applause) of the season. Host Sudeep lauded the contestant’s overall performance throughout the previous week.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9

      He also mentioned that Aryavardhan was at his best while performing the tasks whilst keeping the 'unnecessary ruckus' at bay. Kiccha even appreciated the liveliness demonstrated by the numerologist in the tasks. Aryavardhan was overjoyed to hear this and thanked the host for recognizing his efforts.

      He also added that his wife and daughter's wish to see him earn Kiccha Chappale has finally come true. Aryavardhan even mentioned that earning Kicchana Chappale was equal to bagging the trophy in his eyes. For the unversed, Kiccha's applause is a keenly awaited segment of the contestants as one of them gets recognized by the host for their performance.

      Bigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up TitleBigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up Title

      Meanwhile, the contestants have been performing individual tasks to win points as they are just a step away from the grand finale. The contestants are at their competitive best as they want to make it as the finalists of the season. They are leaving no stone unturned to prove themselves in order to win the votes of the audience.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Amulya, Arun Sagar Gets Eliminated After Spending 93 Days In The HouseBigg Boss Kannada 9: After Amulya, Arun Sagar Gets Eliminated After Spending 93 Days In The House

      The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada will air this weekend on Colors Kannada channel. The six contestants who are eyeing grabbing the coveted trophy are Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Deepika Das. However, one of them will soon bid adieu in an upcoming mid-week eviction.

      Comments

      MORE BIGG BOSS KANNADA 9 NEWS

      Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 20:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X