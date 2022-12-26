Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Wins Last 'Kicchana Chappala' Of The Season For THIS Reason

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 witnessed the double evictions of Amulya Gowda and Arun Sagar. The other big highlight was Aryavardhan bagging the last 'Kicchana Chappala' (Kiccha's applause) of the season. Host Sudeep lauded the contestant’s overall performance throughout the previous week.

He also mentioned that Aryavardhan was at his best while performing the tasks whilst keeping the 'unnecessary ruckus' at bay. Kiccha even appreciated the liveliness demonstrated by the numerologist in the tasks. Aryavardhan was overjoyed to hear this and thanked the host for recognizing his efforts.

He also added that his wife and daughter's wish to see him earn Kiccha Chappale has finally come true. Aryavardhan even mentioned that earning Kicchana Chappale was equal to bagging the trophy in his eyes. For the unversed, Kiccha's applause is a keenly awaited segment of the contestants as one of them gets recognized by the host for their performance.

Meanwhile, the contestants have been performing individual tasks to win points as they are just a step away from the grand finale. The contestants are at their competitive best as they want to make it as the finalists of the season. They are leaving no stone unturned to prove themselves in order to win the votes of the audience.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada will air this weekend on Colors Kannada channel. The six contestants who are eyeing grabbing the coveted trophy are Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Deepika Das. However, one of them will soon bid adieu in an upcoming mid-week eviction.