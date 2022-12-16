Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Dons Interesting Disguise; Aryavardhan & Rajanna Accuse Each Other In Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 saw the contestants participating in various tasks to secure the 'weekly points' they had earned at the beginning of the week. However, things quickly went awry when good friends Aryavardhan and Rupesh Rajanna started having differences of opinion during the 'Ball balance' task. It must be noted that Bigg Boss had initiated a task where the housemates were divided into two teams and they were asked to balance a ball from one end of the garden area to another end within the stipulated amount of time.

Soon, Rupesh and Aryavardhan went on to accuse each other of not being supportive and the former kept losing his cool at Aryavardhan for not being able to coordinate with him. He even blamed Aryavardhan for losing the task while the latter accused Rajanna of pressurizing him during the game. In spite of their differences, the duo turned out to be the highest scorers of the task.

In the meantime, Deepika Das decided to surprise her co-contestants with a brand new avatar in the latest episode. The senior contestant joined hands with Arun Sagar and disguised herself as a naive girl from North Karnataka, who was in search of a perfect match. Das donned a silk saree and sported a braided hairdo, with bright makeup and tooth extensions.

Arun, on the other hand, disguised himself as the actress’ elder brother, who was encouraging her to find her prince charming. The duo decided to entertain the housemates with their stint and were even seen speaking in a North Kannada accent. Arun introduced Deepika as 'Mini Mini Meenakshi' and her never-seen-before avatar came in as a surprise to the housemates who failed to recognize the actress in her new avatar.