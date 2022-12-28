    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga's Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP Enters As Guest, Surprises Her

      In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, former contestant and season 8 runner-up Arvind KP entered the glasshouse as a guest. It has been speculated that he is Divya Uruduga's rumored boyfriend. The actress has currently made it as a finalist of BB Kannada 9.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9

      For the unversed, Aravind and Divya first met each other on season 8 as contestants. They soon became really good friends and their bond was loved by the audience. Even though they haven’t admitted it publicly, the duo is rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. Fans have been shipping them as a couple on social media as well.

      As a result, the makers of Kannada Bigg Boss decided to send Aravind KP to surprise the actress. The former contestant entered through the storeroom to surprise his rumored girlfriend. As soon as he entered as a guest inside the glasshouse, Divya came running to hug him. Uruduga also sang a song for Aravind, which she has written and composed all by herself.

      Since she previously fought with Rupesh Rajanna regarding the credits of another song, Aravind KP was seen teasing Divya to pen down the credits for the song. The episode truly turned out to be a treat for Divya and Aravind's fans as they get to witness their reunion inside the Bigg Boss house.

      It must be noted that Aravind KP introduced Divya Uruduga as one of the senior contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 during the premiere episode of the show. He had also grooved to a peppy number whilst welcoming the actress on the stage. The rumored lovebirds spoke about their bond with host Sudeep and even reminisced about their time together in the previous season.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 22:27 [IST]
