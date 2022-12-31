Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: After Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna Is Out Of The Bigg Boss House - Reports

Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s game is now in its final stage. After Divya Uruduga's elimination in yesterday’s episode, Rupesh Rajanna's game has now come to an end. According to reports, the pro-Kannada fighter has ended his journey as the 3rd runner-up of the season. It must be noted that Rajanna entered the house as one of the newcomers and was the only new contestant to make it to the finale.

After making it as one of the top 5 finalists, it is rumored that Rupesh has come out of Bigg Boss as the fourth runner-up. After his exit, the show got its top 3 contestants namely Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Deepika Das. For the unversed, Rupesh Rajanna gave a fight as a strong competitor among the newcomers without any background in the cinema industry.

Without any knowledge of reality shows, he managed to win the heart of the audience whilst becoming a household name in the state. Rajanna was also in the headlines over his arguments with co-contestant Prashanth Sambargi. The two had a lot of clashes and differences in opinions as they believed in polar-opposite political ideologies.

Meanwhile, there is strong chatter that Rakesh Adiga may emerge as the winner of the show this year. A section of the audience believes that Roopesh Shetty won’t be given the winner’s tag because he already won the OTT season. On the other hand, Deepika Das was also eliminated once from the show and since she re-entered as a wild card, she too won’t be able to lift the coveted trophy. The finale starts airing tonight at 7.30 pm IST.