Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Meet The Five Finalists Of The Show & Take A Look At Their Journey In The House

Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Rupesh Rajanna, And Divya Uruduga have emerged as the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. With just three days away from the grand finale, the reality show got its top five contestants after Aryavardhan’s eviction, which took place in yesterday’s episode. Here's a quick look at the finalists and their journey on Kiccha Sudeep’s show:

Deepika Das

Deepika Das, who entered the reality show as a senior contestant, has made it to the grand finale for the second time. It must be noted that the actress was also the finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 back in 2020. Deepika’s journey on season 9 turned out to be an exceptional one, especially after she re-entered the house as a 'wild card' contestant. After being eliminated mid-way, she made a surprise return and wowed one and all with her performance in her second innings.

Roopesh Shetty

Season 9 for Roopesh Shetty has definitely been a roller coaster ride. The contestant, who won the cash prize during Bigg Boss OTT, continued to hog the limelight for his link-up with co-contestant Saniya Iyer. He was also recognized for displaying immense energy and competitive spirit during the tasks and activities. He never shied away from displaying a gamut of emotions and has been recognized for being his real self on the show.

Divya Uruduga

After being season 8’s finalist, Divya Uruduga once again entered Bigg Boss house as a senior contestant this year. The actress, who is known for her positive attitude, has yet again made it to the grand finale of the ongoing season. She was always at her competitive best and also won quite a few individual tasks inside the Bigg Boss house. Divya also attracted a lot of attention outside the house for her rumored relationship with KP Aravind.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Gets Eliminated In Shocking Midnight Eviction

Rupesh Rajanna

Amidst all the other seniors, Rupesh Rajanna is the only 'newbie' contestant to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Rajanna, who is known for his share of controversies and fights inside the house, has always been vocal about his opinion and point of view with the housemates. He came also came into the spotlight for his rift with evicted contestant Prashanth Sambargi.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Here’s A Peek Into The Whopping Prize Money Of The Winner

Rakesh Adiga

Rakesh Adiga commenced his Bigg Boss journey on the OTT season alongside Roopesh Shetty. The actor, who is fondly known for his calm and composed nature, is the only contestant of this season who has hardly engaged in verbal spats with his co-contestants. Rakesh even developed several close friendships in the house whilst also giving his 100 percent during the tasks.