Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale Week: After Aravind KP, Season 7 Contestant Vasuki Vaibhav To Enter As Guest

To up the ante ahead of the finale, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have decided to bring in former contestants as special guests in the final week of the show. After Aravind KP’s appearance in yesterday’s episode, Vasuki Vaibhav is the next one to be entering the glasshouse. In a promo of the same shared by Colors Kannada, we see Vasuki Vaibhav making a surprise entry.

The season 7 contestant is even seen hiding and playing pranks with the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. However, his reunion with Deepika Das, who was also the finalist of season 7 alongside Vaibhav, is what is grabbing the most amount of eyeballs in the promo. It must be noted that it was Deepika's wish to reunite with her season 7 buddies.

During the wish-granting activity, the actress requested Bigg Boss to fulfill one of her wishes inside the BB house. Meanwhile, according to the sneak peek, Vasuki is seen spending some quality time with the finalists. He motivated them and lightened up the mood by dancing, singing, and sharing some jokes.

All in all, the former contestant clearly seemed to have had a good time as a guest. Earlier, the singer-composer had lent his support to finalist Deepika Das ahead of the grand finale. Vasuki took his social media handle and hailed Deepika for her individuality throughout Bigg Boss Kannada 9 whilst requesting fans to vote for the actress.

The grand finale of BB Kannada will air in two parts this Friday and Sunday. There are five contestants who have made it as the finalists and Host Kiccha Sudeep will reveal the audience’s mandate in a grand ceremony, which will also be graced by the evicted members of the house.