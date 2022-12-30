Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Finalists Walk Down Memory Lane, Get Emotional On Seeing Their Journey Videos

The final few moments of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 were emotional ones for the contestants as Bigg Boss took them down memory lane. As part of the show’s format, Bigg Boss took the housemates through their journey — from the day they entered up until now. The videos put together by the makers left the top 5 contestants speechless.

They couldn’t stop their emotions after watching these clips. Furthermore, entire sections were dedicated to each one of them with their priceless pictures from the house. It must be noted that Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna are the five contestants who made it to the finale.

Hosted by Sudeep, the finale episode will be telecast today and tomorrow at 7.30 pm at Colors Kannada. Before 2022 ends, the show will have its winner and the avid viewers are waiting with bated breath to see who would end up lifting the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, the grand stage for the ceremony, which is about to commence in a few hours, is all set and the makers have already dropped the finale promos, where eliminated contestants are seen giving smashing performances on the stage. We also get a sneak peek of Kichcha Sudeep’s looks.

It must be noted that Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s winner will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. Now, there is also some speculation about the winner getting an extra Rs 10 lakh cash prize cheque from INDUS 555 DTMT. However, there is no official statement or confirmation about this from the makers.