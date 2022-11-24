Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Housemates Loose Basic Facilities As Aryavardhan Commits Continuous Foul During The Task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, things kept getting tougher for the housemates in the ongoing 'life in a jungle' task. It must be noted that the basic facilities of the contestants have been seized by Bigg Boss and they are taking part in a series of games to win basic amenities such as vegetables, toothbrushes, and toothpaste among many other things.

In a recent task initiated by Bigg Boss, two contestants were asked to participate to win the basic facilities. Aryavardhan Guruji and Vinod Gobargala decided to participate in the task and the duo was asked to remove the nut and bolt of a huge box kept underwater. They had to use their bare hands to do the same but Aryavardhan took the help of his clothes and other contestants noticed it and warned him not to do so.

However, Aryavardhan continued to use the cloth as it was too hard for him to do it with his bare hands which eventually was announced as a foul by Bigg Boss. He also announced that the housemates won’t be getting any basic facilities they opted for as Aryavardhan continued to commit fouls despite being warned multiple times. This resulted in Roopesh Shetty and Anupama Gowda holding Aryavardhan responsible for their loss.

Meanwhile, the other big highlight of the recent episodes was Deepika Das’s surprising re-entry inside the house. The actress made a dashing through the activity room after winning a task. For the unversed, she was asked to participate in the jungle task and she ended up winning a stock of vegetables for her inmates.

On the other hand, the housemates were shocked to see Deepika return as the wild card contestant and greeted her with a hug. Deepika too was elated to be back on the show and said that she will be the better version of herself this time when it comes to the competition inside the house.