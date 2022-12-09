Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kavyashree Gowda Opens Up About Her Elimination, Blames Fever For Her Ouster

Kavyashree Gowda, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 9, has now opened up about her journey on the popular reality show. The small-screen actress also spoke about her captaincy and her differences with contestant Vinod Gobargala in an interview with TOI.

She was quoted as saying, “People have associated me with my character in Mangala Gowri Maduve, where I portrayed an emotional girl who gets hurts easily, I ventured into Bigg Bossso that they could see how I am in real life and which could have come in handy in shaping my career. I stayed true to myself without faking, but I don’t know how people perceived it. ”

Kavyashree then addressed her disappointment about netizens’ negative comments about her demand for chicken inside the house. “It is natural to have food cravings, because we had to stay in the house for such a long time without our family,” she said.

On being quizzed about what may have resulted in her ouster, Gowda opined that catching a fever made her inactive inside the house and this could have led to her eviction. She further explained, “I was on medication. So, my health deteriorated, leading to low energy levels and this could have led to my eviction. I am proud of how I played the game.”

Kavyashree, who also won appreciation from host Kichcha Sudeep for handling the captaincy, said that taking up the mantle in Bigg Boss is not an easy task. The actress stated that she was aggressive that entire week and she got a positive tag which boosted her confidence.

Speaking about her Vinod Gobargala, Gowda added, “We worked for the same channels and when we had met previously on several shows, he addressed me respectfully, but that changed when he entered the show and I could not tolerate it.” Kavyashree concluded by stating that she is rooting for Rakesh Adiga to win the show.