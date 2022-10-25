Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Mayuri Kyatari Gets Eliminated From The House; Sanya Iyer Emerges As The New Captain

Despite
host
Sudeep’s
absence
from
this
weekend’s
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
9,
one
housemate's
eviction
took
place
on
the
show.
Actress
Mayuri
Kyatari
became
the
fourth
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
the
house.
Instead
of
Sudeep
announcing
the
eviction
verdict,
an
interesting
eviction
segment
was
organized
by
Bigg
Boss
this
weekend,
which
happened
in
various
stages.
It
must
be
noted
that
eight
contestants
were
in
the
danger
zone
and
by
the
end
of
the
segment,
Neha
Gowda
and
Mayuri
were
in
the
bottom
two
and
the
latter
was
announced
as
the
evicted
contestant
by
Bigg
Boss.
On
the
other
hand,
Sanya
Iyer
emerged
as
the
new
captain
of
the
house.
For
the
unversed,
Sanya,
Prashanth
Sambargi,
Arun
Sagar,
Anupama
Gowda,
Rakesh
Adiga,
Mayuri
Katari,
and
Vinod
Gobargala
had
got
qualified
for
the
captaincy
contender
task
They
then
participated
in
a
memory-based
game
and
the
winner
of
this
challenge
would
become
the
new
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Sanya
managed
to
outshine
her
co-contestants
and
emerged
victorious
in
the
task.
Bigg
Boss
congratulated
the
actress
and
she
also
had
the
privilege
of
using
the
captain's
bedroom.
It
must
be
noted
that
based
on
her
performance
during
the
previous
week,
Iyer
was
even
voted
the
best
performer
of
the
week
by
her
co-contestants.