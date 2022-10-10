Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Nawaz Gets Eliminated From The Show; Nominates Amulya Before Leaving The House

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 witnessed its second eviction over the weekend. Host Sudeep announced that Digital sensation Nawaz was being eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. It must be noted that Nawaz and Rupesh Rajanna were the bottom two contestants in the danger zone this week.

Prior to his ouster, Nawaz mentioned that he was playing better than the first week and even mentioned how he had built a healthy rapport with his housemates. The contestant, who never missed a chance to entertain everyone, bid an emotional adieu to the housemates. Even though he had just five minutes to exit the Bigg Boss house, Nawaz got to take a selfie with his housemates before exiting from the main door.

In the meantime, before the glasshouse, Bigg Boss gave Nawaz the superpower to nominate a contestant directly for next week’s elimination. Nawaz chose to nominate actress Amulya Gowda and mentioned that she lacked the entertainment quotient to stay on the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya And Sanya Outshine Deepika And Roopesh In The Balancing Task

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Suffers An Emotional Breakdown After He Fails To Perform Well In Task

Post his eviction, the social media personality joined host Kiccha Sudeep on the BB stage and shared his experience of his brief journey inside the infamous house. Nawaz told Sudeep that it was a privilege for him to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. On spotting his father sitting as an audience, the evicted contestant also promised to achieve big in his future endeavours.