Bigg Boss Kannada 9: No Elimination This Week; Sonu Gowda & Chakravarthy Chandrachud To Enter As Wild Cards?

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, the contenders nominated their fellow housemates for the upcoming eviction. Bigg Boss also asked captain Prashanth Sambargi to directly nominate a contestant and he took Amulya Gowda’s name.

Following this, Bigg Boss revealed that the nominated contestants for this week were Rupesh Rajanna, Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Anupama Gowda, and Aryavardhan Guruji. However, these turned out to be faux nominations. It must be noted that there won’t be any elimination this week and Bigg Boss has kept this a secret from the housemates.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has lined up another twist for the coming days. According to sources, season 9 will soon get its first bunch of wild card entries in the coming episode. Reportedly, the makers are planning to rope up in former contestants Chakraborty Chandrachud and Sonu Gowda. For the unversed, Chandrachud first appeared in season 8 while Sonu was part of the OTT season.

The former was embroiled in a lot of controversies during his stint last year. His controversial fight in the company of Prashanth Sambargi became a huge talking point last season. Sonu, on the other hand, was known for her brash attitude and friendship with Rakesh Adiga on Bigg Boss OTT. The social media sensation was also reprimanded by host Sudeep on several occasions. It will be interesting to see who among the aforementioned names will make the final cut to re-enter the house.

The ninth season of the popular reality show premiered on September 24 and has already witnessed six evictions. Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri Kyatari, Neha Gowda, and Sanya Iyer are the contestants who have been ousted by the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 airs every day at 9:30 pm on Colors Kannada channel. The episodes of the show are also available for streaming on the Voot app.