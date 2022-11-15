Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Gets Punished By Bigg Boss; Kavyashree Directly Nominates Anupama For Eviction

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Prashanth Sambargi got punished by Bigg Boss for breaking a glass. As part of his punishment, BB asked Prashanth to consume all liquid products with the use of a tiny glass that was exclusively sent to him.

Prashanth was taken aback by the punishment and kept saying that it was Rupesh Rajanna, who had kept the glass in the corner of the bedroom area near the door. He even blamed Rupesh Rajanna for being careless in keeping a glass near the door. Sambargi was of the opinion that it was Rajanna's fault but he is being punished for the same. Initially, he wasn’t ready to accept the punishment meted out by Bigg Boss and kept telling the housemates that it was Rupesh's fault.

On the other hand, the episode also witnessed this week's nomination segment. Each housemate individually entered the confession room and nominated their co-contestants to the danger zone for the upcoming elimination. Kavyashree took Anupama Gowda’s name. She then defended her nomination by stating that Anupama was lacking in competitive spirit during the previous week’s tasks.

She also pointed out the fact that Anupama's decisions during the captaincy period were not up to the mark as they ended up causing a lot of commotion inside the house. Anupama Gowda, on the other hand, accepted the nominations but she also took the chance to tease Kavyashree for nominating her for eviction.

It must be noted that besides Anupama, the other contestants who ended up getting nominated for the upcoming eviction were Amulya Gowda, Deepika Das, Arun Sagar, Aryavardhan, Prashanth Samabargi, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, and Divya Uruduga.