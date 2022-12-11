Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, host Sudeep revealed that Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Uruduga were in the bottom two and one of them would be eliminated from the show. This was followed by the actor announcing that Sambargi had received the least number of votes from the viewers. As a result, Prashanth got eliminated from the show after spending 11 weeks (77 days) in the house.

He hugged all his co-contestants and exited from the main door located in the garden. Sambargi then joined Sudeep on the Bigg Boss stage and opened up about his journey on the show. It must be noted that he previously participated in season 8 as well and Kiccha quizzed the evictee about the difference between the two seasons. Prashanth confessed that he had failed in entertaining the viewers and got weak in the last two weeks.

Sudeep played his journey video and we saw Sambargi also open up about his friendship with Arun Sagar. The former confessed that he was very hurt on hearing Sagar saw that they are only competitors and not friends in the house. Prashanth broke down in front of Sudeep and said that he had more expectations from his friend of 20 years.

Sambargi even said that Amulya Gowda doesn’t deserve to be in the house while Roopesh Shetty is the one who truly deserves to be in the house. He also opined that Divya Uruduga will be out next week. On being quizzed about who could win the show, Prashanth took Arun and Roopesh Shetty’s names.