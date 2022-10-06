    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Suffers An Emotional Breakdown After He Fails To Perform Well In Task

      By
      |

      In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Bigg Boss initiated a 'tyre-changing' task where the contestants were asked to change the tyres of a car kept outside in the garden area. The aforementioned task turned out to be quite a challenging one for Prashanth Sambargi. He announced his participation in the game despite Nawaz claiming that he has experience in that field.

      Bigg Boss

      It must be noted that the house is currently divided into two teams and four contestants from each team 'Vajrakaaya' and 'Vajrapade' were asked to participate in the challenge. After the completion of the task, team Vajrapade faced backlash as their member Prashanth struggled to complete the assignment.

      Bigg Boss

      For the unversed, Sambargi had volunteered to perform the tyre-changing game as he stated that it was an easy task for him. However, things turned out to be completely different in practice as he was left clueless while performing the task. He completely failed to follow the steps of changing a car tyre with the tools provided by Bigg Boss.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Vinod Nominates Rupesh Directly To Danger Zone; Kavyashree & Vinod Get Into FightBigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Vinod Nominates Rupesh Directly To Danger Zone; Kavyashree & Vinod Get Into Fight

      On the other hand, team Vajrakaaya managed to complete the challenge with ease and emerged as the winners of the task. With team Vajrapade losing the task, Nawaz was disappointed with Prashanth for volunteering and stating that he had prior experience in changing tyres quickly.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aishwarya Pissay Becomes The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From The ShowBigg Boss Kannada 9: Aishwarya Pissay Becomes The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From The Show

      Nawaz conveyed his disappointment with other teammates whilst condemning them for not letting him begin the task by going as the first contestant. While Nawaz was outraged at losing an opportunity to prove himself, Sambargi also suffered an emotional breakdown as he was unable to do the task.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 21:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X