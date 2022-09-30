Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Breaks Down Remembering His Mom; Kavya Reveals She Faced Gender Discrimination

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Vinod Gobargala and Arun Sagar composed and sang a song on the occasion of Prashanth Sambargi's mother's birthday. The impromptu move resulted in Vinod getting emotional as he remembered his late mother and her caring nature. Vinod, who recently emerged as the runner-up of the reality show Gicchi Gili Gili, revealed that his mother mentioned that his mother even asked him to return home if he was finding it difficult to sustain in the city.

This was closely followed by Roopesh Shetty also suffering an emotional breakdown remembering his late mother. The actor was seen opening up about how his mother suffered a lot in terms of her health during the final stage of her life. He also revealed that he lost his mom when he was in the ninth class.

Shetty further shared that he too had locked his mother inside a room just like the other family members would do as they were unable to tolerate her tantrums owing to her health issues. Even though his mother pleaded with him, he was hell-bent on not opening the door and the actor confessed that he regrets his actions to this day.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kavya Gowda Is Trying To Get Close To Roopesh; Rakesh Likes Sanya?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Mayuri Gets Offended By Neha's Comment; Deepika-Amulya’s Team Wins Task

On the other hand, Kavya Gowda opened up about her struggling days during her childhood. The Mangala Gowri Maduve actress got emotional and revealed that she and her sister faced gender discrimination from their family members. Kavya added that her grandmother and uncle would make fun of her and her elder sister for being born as girls and were hardly ever invited to visit their grandmother's house.