Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Dresses Up In Tiger Costume, Says ‘Who Is Sanya Andre’ While Eating Fish

The countdown to the Grand Finale in Bigg Boss House has started. As it was the last week, Bigg Boss had prepared a special opportunity for all the contestants. Bigg Boss had promised to fulfill one of the wishes of the contestants. Now Bigg Boss has fulfilled the wish of the contestants.

As it was the final stage of the finale, he said that he would fulfill the wishes of the contestants. The contestants had to stand in front of Ashabavi and tell their three wishes to Bigg Boss. Now Bigg Boss has fulfilled one of the wishes. As per Roopesh Shetty's request, Dodmane was given entry by the Hulivesha team. Rupesh Shetty also danced with joy.

Bigg Boss fulfilled Roopesh Shetty's desire to be a tiger. Bigg Boss had sent the tiger costume artists inside. Rakesh Adiga was startled when an artist in a tiger costume first entered. Later, when the tiger costume artists started giving live performances, Rupesh Shetty also danced and was very happy. Roopesh shouted happily and other contestants also supported him while dancing with the tiger team.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss had cooked fish and sent it to the housemates. It was requested by Deepika Das. However, she made Roopesh praise her before giving fish to him. At the same time, Deepika Das asked whether she looked good or Sanya Iyer. Rupesh replied to this by saying, “Who is Sanya?” In the end, Deepika said, 'This is just a joke'.

It must be noted that Sanya Iyer and Roopesh Shetty were identified as 'Love Birds’ in the Bigg Boss house. From OTT to TV Bigg Boss, they appeared together and after Sanya's elimination, Roopesh was furious. However, Shetty forgetting about Sanya while eating fish was truly a hilarious moment on the show..