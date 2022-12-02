Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Reunites With His Father After Spending 100 Days In The House

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 have been emotionally charged for the contestants as they have been provided with an opportunity by Bigg Boss to meet their loved ones. Roopesh Shetty reunited with his father nearly after 100 days after his stay inside the house including the OTT season of the show. The contestant was elated to see his father and ran toward him to welcome him.

Roopesh even introduced his co-contestants to his father and then they spent some quality time together and spoke about many things. Roopesh’s dad praised everyone’s efforts while performing tasks and activities. Roopesh bid farewell to his father by hugging him before he could exit the house through the confession room whilst also taking his blessings.

After bidding an emotional adieu to his father, Roopesh thanked Bigg Boss and revealed to the other contestants that it was the first time he hugged his father in his life so far. Shetty even added that he was shell-shocked to see his father interact with everyone in a friendly manner as he isn’t very expressive as a person.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss decided to another ten percent from the battery meter in a shocking turn of events. He informed the housemates that one contestant had violated the rules of the house by using the restroom of the captain's room when the main door blinds were about to open.

Prashanth Sambargi his mistake and this left the housemates very disappointed as the battery charge is directly connected with the time they get to spend with their family members. Sambargi apologized to Bigg Boss and requested him to punish him as an individual and not the housemates.