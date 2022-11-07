Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Sanya Iyer’s Eviction Leaves Roopesh Shetty In Distraught State; Fans Want Her To Return

The sixth eviction of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 took place this past weekend. Sanya Iyer, who commenced her journey on the OTT season, became the latest candidate to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. During her almost ninety-day journey, Sanya come to be known for her competitive nature and level-headedness.

The actress was closest to Roopesh Shetty in the house. As a result, Sanya's eviction came as a big shock to him and he suffered an emotional breakdown upon learning that his best friend was exiting the Bigg Boss house within moments. He couldn’t stop crying and took Saniya to the dressing room to thank her for being his biggest support in the house. Roopesh added that he will miss Sanya a lot and thanked her for making his life beautiful.

Roopesh then went ahead and apologized to Saniya if he had ever hurt her and for not spending much time with Saniya in recent days. Saniya tried her best to console a distraught Roopesh and she even gave him a ring she was wearing as a gift. It must be noted that Sanya was touted as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

Hence, her eviction completely shocked the viewers as well. Many ardent fans took to Twitter and started trending the #wewantsaniyaiyerinbbk9 hashtag. Many viewers are determined to get Sanya back on the show and have come out in support of her on social media. They have also been referring to the actress as their 'champ’ and 'much deserving’ as she has won the hearts of many for her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. It will be interesting to see if Sanya manages to re-enter the reality show as a wild-card contestant.

The actress also garnered a lot of attention for her close friendship with Roopesh on the show. The duo commenced their journey together on the OTT season and they managed to earn a spot on season 9 through their strong performance. However, Sanya and Roopesh started maintaining some distance recently after being reprimanded by Sudeep for canoodling in the captain’s room.