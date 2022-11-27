Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Vinod Gobbargala Gets Eliminated From The Show; Suffers An Emotional Breakdown

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, host Sudeep was seen discussing various issues inside the house. He also conducted this week’s elimination and announced that Arun Sagar, Roopesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, and Deepika Das were saved by the audience.

This left Divya Uruduga, Anupamaa Gowda, and Vinod Gobbargala in the danger zone. Kiccha Sudeep asked them what would they do differently if they get a chance to continue in the game. This was followed by the host announcing the next safe contestant’s name which turned out to be that of Divya. Sudeep also asked everyone who should be saved this week between Anupamaa and Vinod.

Some housemates took Anupamaa’s name while a few others wanted Vinod to continue in the game. Eventually, Sudeep revealed that Vinod was the one who was leaving the house. The evicted contestant got very emotional and was struggling to find his words. He thanked Sudeep and apologized to his co-contestants.

Vinod started weeping and the other housemates were also very sad to see him leave the house. Gobbargala once again broke down on stage and was inconsolable when he re-united with his loved ones who were in the audience. Sudeep congratulated him for his 9-week long journey and quizzed him about his experience in the house. Vinod confessed that he wanted to be in the top 5 and still doesn’t know what went wrong with respect to his game in the last week.

The host played his journey video and then asked the comedian who should be the next contestant to leave the house. Vinod ended up taking Divya Uruduga’s name. Vinod bid adieu to the show by stating that he sees Rakesh, Amulya, and Arun as the top 3 contestants of the season. However, he believes that Rakesh is the one who will emerge as the winner.