Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Arjun Ramesh & Roopesh Shetty Get Into A Fight After The Latter Threw Food In Dustbin

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT witnessed one of its first big fights this week. In a recent episode of the popular reality show, Arjun Ramesh and Roopesh Shetty engaged in a heated argument and even verbally abused each other. It all started when captain Arjun when spotted rotis in the dustbin after dinner. He got irked over food being wasted by the housemates and started questioning them regarding the same.

This was followed by Roopesh Shetty confessing that it was he who threw the rotis in the dustbin as he could not finish it. However, things quickly escalated when Arjun spoke about the importance of food and how a huge number of people starving. This did not sit well with Roopesh and he ended up asking Arjun to take back his words.

Shetty even accused Ramesh of assassinating his character whilst stating that he does know the value of food. Arjun, on the other hand, refused to accept Roopesh's statements and mentioned that no one can ever spoil anyone's character on Bigg Boss.

The duo continued to argue for a long time and refused to listen to each other’s points of view. They even ended up abusing each other on a personal level. At this point, the other housemates got involved and tried their best to detonate the verbal spat.

Meanwhile, Sonu Gowda ended up injuring her hand in the same episode whilst playing Kabaddi with her co-contestants in the living area. Bigg Boss also divided the house into two teams for this week’s task. The teams are headed by Somanna and Nandini. However, Aryavardhan was left out of the teams but the Voot viewers weren’t happy with the team’s decision.