Bigg Boss Kannada OTT August 12 Highlights: Contestants Fight It Out To Win Luxury Budget

The August 12 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with housemates giving Akshatha Kuki company in the garden area. It must be noted that Akshatha was named as the worst contestant in the previous episode and was sent to the BB jail. The next morning, Bigg Boss sends more punishment for Kuki. He informs the contestants that she can only consume Ragi Ganji and no other food from the house.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is seen entertaining everyone by dressing up as a small kid. Soon, Bigg Boss announces a luxury budget task where both the teams must prepare a dance performance on the BB theme song. These performances would then be uploaded on the Voot app and the viewers will vote for their favourite one. The winning team members will win the luxury budget for the week.

The housemates are seen brainstorming and preparing for their acts. They later execute their dance performances in the garden area. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Team A has won the task. However, he decides the reduce their points on account of housemates breaking many rules in the house. He pointed out many points such as speaking in English, sleeping before lights out and property damage amongst others. As a result, Team A is only granted 4000 points.

After losing 6000 points, the winning team is provided with limited time to select their luxury items. However, due to miscommunication and poor time management, they were unable to utilise all their points. Sonu Gowda, Lokesh and the other team members are seen arguing whilst expressing their disappointment.

Later, captain Arjun Ramesh announces that he will be making Rakesh the vice-captain for the week as he has injured his hand. Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss also announced that Akshatha’s punishment would be coming to an end with immediate effect.