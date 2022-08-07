Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Day 1 Highlights: Contestants Get Teary-Eyed As They Share Stories Of Their Hardships

After the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the sixteen contestants were called upon by Bigg Boss to the garden area. BB gives everyone a cake-eating task in order to get entry into the bedroom area. However, only eight people get a chance to enter the bedroom. The housemates had to mutually decide who would get to sleep on the beds.

The next morning, the housemates think about volunteering for household work as there is no captain in the house. Comedian Lokesh opened up about his hardships and how he had to beg in parks as a kid. He shared that he learned mimicry while observing people on trains and in other public spaces.

Later, Bigg Boss gives everyone a task called 'naanu yaaru.’ In this task, the contestants had to share a story from their lives after picking up a chit. Some housemates open up about their childhood while a few others spoke about their parents and familial issues. Spoorthi revealed how people blamed her for her mother’s demise. Nandu, on the other hand, revealed how she fell in love with Jashwanth Bopanna.

On the Day 1 of the show, the contestants also kick-started their journey by cutting a cake as it was Jashwanth’s birthday. For the unversed, Sudeep introduced all the contestants in the grand opening episode. The new set of contestants in the house are Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Spoorthi Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Somanna Machimada, Uday Surya (Vivek), Jayshree Aradhya, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sanya Iyer, Arjun Ramesh, Chythraa Pothraj, Nandu, Kiran Yogeshwar, Lokesh, Akshatha Kuki, and Chaitra Halikere respectively.