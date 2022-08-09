Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Day 2 Highlights: Contestants Face First Nominations Of The Season

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has managed to grab the attention of the viewers from the get-go. The show started with a smashing premiere episode hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, where he introduced the contestants. This was followed by the housemates opening up about personal problems and hardships on their first day in the house.

It must be noted that Bigg Boss had even everyone a task to share a story from their lives so that the audience could get to know them better. Lokesh opened up about wanting to reunite with his parents while Sonu Gowda shared how her intimate video went viral on social media. Saanya Iyer spoke about being in an abusive relationship and all the other members also poured their hearts out in front of each other.

Now, Bigg Boss went ahead and introduced another twist on the second day of the show by conducting the first-ever nominations of the season. The housemates had to nominate their co-contestants to the danger zone and one among them would get evicted in the upcoming weekend episode. Each one of them entered the confession room for the first time inside the Bigg Boss house and took two names each put in the danger zone. It must be noted that the viewers also got to see the confession room for the first time during the process.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Day 1 Highlights: Contestants Get Teary-Eyed As They Share Stories Of Their Hardships

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Grand Premiere Highlights: Kiccha Sudeep Introduces The Contestants

By the end of the process, Sonu Gowda, Spoorthi Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jayashree Aradhya, Nandu, Jashwant Bopanna, Kiran Yogeshwar and Akshata Kuki were the contestants who ended up getting nominated for this week’s eviction. For the unversed, the viewers will be casting their votes to save their favourite contestants on the Voot app. Besides the nominations process, the contestants also faced their first competitive task of the season where they were seen playing the 'Ludo' game.