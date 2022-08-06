Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Grand Premiere Highlights: Kiccha Sudeep Introduces The Contestants

The highly awaited grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to air tonight (August 6) at 7 pm on the Voot app. The popular reality show’s maiden OTT season has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Kiccha Sudeep will be hosting the opening ceremony. The show will feature 16 celebrity contestants from various professions.

Here are the Live Updates of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Premiere Episode!

# Host Sudeep makes a grand entry on the BB stage and welcomes the audience for the very first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. He is then joined by Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Vasuki Vaibhav and the duo then gives viewers a tour of the new BB house.

# Sudeep then welcomes the first contestant on stage who is Astrologer and numerologist Aryavardhan guruji. The actor quizzes him about his name whilst Aryavardhan opens up about his life struggles.

# Aryavardhan enters the house and starts his journey by performing puja. He also starts counting the number of beds in the bedroom area.

# Sudeep then welcomes Sonu Srinivas Gowda who is a popular influencer on social media. Kiccha asks the second contestant about her preparation for the show and the makers also play a video about Sonu’s life. She then enters the house and meets Aryavardhan.

# Roopesh Shetty is the third contestant of the show. He started his career in radio and is best known for starring in the Tulu film, Girgit. The 32-year-old briefly opens up about being single and then enters the house.

# Spoorthi Gowda is the fourth contestant of BB Kannada OTT. She opens up about losing her mother and her desire to participate in Bigg Boss.

# Later, Sudeep welcomes Sanya Iyer as the fifth contestant and the actress makes her grand entry with a sizzling dance performance.

# This is followed by Sudeep inviting comedian Lokesh as the next contestant. The host gives Lokesh a task to pretend as a dumb person in order to fool the housemates. He enters the house and makes his co-contestants believe him

# Next, Akshatha Kuki and Rakesh Adiga enter as the next set of contestants of the show. This is followed by Rajasthani model Kiran Yogeshwar being introduced as the ninth contestant. Sudeep appreciated Kiran's Kannada fluency whilst comparing her life story to Putta Gowri Maduve serial.

# Later, Sudeep welcomes Chaitra Halikere on the stage. The contestant confesses that she is a little worried to leave her kids behind and enter the Bigg Boss house.

# Uday Surya enters the show as the next contestant and his actor friend Kiran Raj comes to support him. Sudeep then welcomes Jayashree Aradhya and Arjun Ramesh as the next contestants.

# Later, Roadies fame Jashwanth and Nandu enter the stage and reveal that they want to participate in BB Kannada to build an identity in their home state. Sudeep then asks Jashwanth and Nandu to decide who will enter the glasshouse. The duo get some time and they decide that Jashwanth will enter the reality show. However, the host then surprises them and says that they both will be a part of the house.

# Finally, Sudeep welcomes Somanna Maachimada as the last contestant of the season. The actor ends the episode by wishing the best to the contestant and stating that he will be back for next weekend episode.