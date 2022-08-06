Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Grand Premiere Live Updates: Kiccha Sudeep Introduces The Contestants

The highly awaited grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to air tonight (August 6) at 7 pm on the Voot app. The popular reality show’s maiden OTT season has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Kiccha Sudeep will be hosting the opening ceremony. The show will feature 16 celebrity contestants from various professions.

Here are the Live Updates of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Premiere Episode!

# Host Sudeep makes a grand entry on the BB stage and welcomes the audience for the very first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. He is then joined by Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Vasuki Vaibhav and the duo then gives viewers a tour of the new BB house.

# Sudeep then welcomes the first contestant on stage who is Astrologer and numerologist Aryavardhan guruji. The actor quizzes him about his name whilst Aryavardhan opens up about his life struggles.

# Aryavardhan enters the house and starts his journey by performing puja. He also starts counting the number of beds in the bedroom area.

# Sudeep then welcomes Sonu Srinivas Gowda who is a popular influencer on social media. Kiccha asks the second contestant about her preparation for the show and the makers also play a video about Sonu’s life. She then enters the house and meets Aryavardhan.

# Roopesh Shetty is the third contestant of the show. He started his career in radio and is best known for starring in the Tulu film, Girgit. The 32-year-old briefly opens up about being single and then enters the house.

# Spoorthi Gowda is the fourth contestant of BB Kannada OTT. She opens up about losing her mother and her desire to participate in Bigg Boss.