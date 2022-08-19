Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Jashwant Beats Sanya, Becomes The New Captain

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the first-ever OTT edition of the Kannada industry's biggest reality show, has been creating quite a stir among fans. When it comes to the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT episode of August 18, Thursday, Jashwant was seen winning the captaincy task. The popular contestant beat fSanya Iyer, to become the new captain of the house.

The six contestants of the Kichccha Sudeep show, who had won different tasks, were selected for the race for a new captain. The contestants were asked to address their housemates in pairs and campaign for themselves. The rest of the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants will select the eligible one while eliminating the other.

After the selection process, Jashwant and Sanya Iyer were selected for the captaincy task. The fellow contestants feel that Jashwant should be provided with a chance to mingle more with the housemates. Sanya, on the other hand, became a topic of discussion with her lack of emotional connection with the housemates. Jashwant emerged as the winner of the captaincy task, thus earning the post for this week.

To the unversed, Arjun, who was the first captain of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house, had impressed his housemates with his leadership quality. However, the contestant suffered a serious injury on his shoulder while performing a task, and his arm is kept in a sling ever since the accident. He had even asked Bigg Boss to let him go home, as he was going through a lot of pain. However, Arjun was asked to continue with the show after receiving necessary medical attention.