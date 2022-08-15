Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Nandu, Akshatha, Sonu, Spoorthi, Sanya, Rakesh And Others Get Nominated

The August 15 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with housemates celebrating Roopesh’s birthday. Bigg Boss had provided a special cake and even sent across a sweet birthday wish for Roopesh. The next morning, Bigg Boss announces a special task where the contestants have to pass around a wheel and the one who is holding it when the music stops will have to pick an envelope placed in the garden area.

The game will have seven rounds and the letters provided contain many surprises for the housemates. In the first round, Rakesh ends up with a wheel and he is supposed to mimic a housemate. He chooses Sonu and this is followed by Nandu winning a box of gulab jamoons. Meanwhile, Sanya is asked to jump in the pool while Roopesh had to praise a housemate. He takes Sanya’s name. This is followed by Sonu nominating Nandini. Akshatha, on the other hand, gets herself nominated by receiving a rather unlucky envelope.

Later, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the confession room and reveals the next phase of the nomination process. In this game, each contestant will have to run into the house after the buzzer to collect a bunch of balls of different colours. The order of the colours would change in each round and the first one to complete the circuit will get to directly nominate a contestant of their choice.

Jashwanth wins the first round and nominates Sonu while Nandu nominates Spoorthi in the second round. This is followed by Somanna taking Sanya’s name in the third round. Akshatha, on the other hand, nominates Jaishree while Spoorthi ends up taking Somanna’s name. The final round is won by Nandu for a second time and she chooses to nominate Rakesh.

In the final phase of nominations, Bigg Boss asks captain Arjun to directly nominate another contestant and he ends up taking Aryavardhan’s name. Bigg Boss concludes the process by informing everyone that Nandu, Akshatha, Sonu, Spoorthi, Sanya, Jaishree, Sommanna, Rakesh and Aryavardhan have been nominated for this week’s eviction.