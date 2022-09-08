Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Nandu, Roopesh Receive Sweet Message From Fan; Housemates Choose Latter As Best Captain

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Roopesh Shetty and Nandini G were overjoyed and touched after receiving a heartwarming message from their fan. Bigg Boss had organized a special segment this week called 'Video Vichara,’ a segment that bought special messages from fans to the contestants.

According to a TOI report, Nandu was told that she is great at tasks and but she needs to mingle and strengthen her rapport with the other housemates. The fan also asked Roopesh to buckle up as the show is now heading towards its finale. Both Roopesh and Nandu thanked their fan for the advice and good wishes.

Meanwhile, Roopesh seems to have played the role of captain to the best of his abilities. Recently, when Bigg Boss asked housemates to rank his captaincy for the week, they named him as one of the best captains of the BBK OTT house. Almost all the members of the house hailed his captaincy and admired his leadership skills.

An overwhelmed Roopesh thanked everybody for helping him and making his captaincy journey memorable. It must be noted that Shetty had emerged as the captain of the glasshouse during the fourth week of the reality show. He defeated both Sonu Srinivas Gowda and Rakesh Adiga in the captaincy task and walked away with the title of the last-ever captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT September 7 Highlights: Contestants Perform Series Of Tasks To Earn Points

Suriya 42 Update: The Siruthai Siva Directorial's Motion Poster To Arrive on September 9

For the unversed, the three contestants had to slide a ball with the help of a rope and drop it in a glass, as part of the task. Roopesh had managed to master the task and had finished it at record speed. When Roopesh emerged as the captain, Bigg Boss had even announced that the contestant will be entering the finale week directly.