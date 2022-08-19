Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Machimada Becomes Best Performer, Spoorthi Gowda Named Worst Performer

The August 19 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT witnessed Jashwant, Jaishree and Chaitra competing in the final round of the captaincy task. the former emerged as the winner of the game and was seen asking the housemates for help and support this week. We later see Jashwanth enjoying his bed in the captain’s room.

Later, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a task where they have to entertain the viewers by performing inside the BB Live TV placed in the garden area. The contestants were seen having a swell time whilst taking part in the fun activities. Jaishree even interviewed Aryavardhan n her segment, where he was seen sharing his views about the other contestants. He even ended up calling Sonu Gowda a donkey.

This was followed by Bigg Boss asking the housemates to name this week’s best and worst performers. Most housemates ended up taking Sanya Iyer and Somanna’s name for the best performer’s title as they happened to perform really well in the tasks. However, Machimada got more votes and hence he received the performer’s medal.

On the other hand, Spoorthi Gowda was named as the worst performer based on her lacklustre performance in the tasks. However, she did voice her opinion whilst disagreeing with the housemate’s verdict. Later, we saw her get into the prisoner’s attire before entering the BB jail. Spoorthi and Rakesh were seen discussing Chaitra’s game and Jaishree’s temperament towards the end of the episode.