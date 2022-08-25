    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Somanna Machimada Becomes The New Captain Of The House

      By
      |

      The August 25 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT begins with Bigg Boss announcing that the House Lock Out task is coming to an end. This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing that Jashwant’s captaincy is coming to an end. He also gives a task where the contestants have to rate Jashwant’s performance as a captain. Most housemates give him negative feedback.

      bigg boss

      As a result, Bigg Boss announces that all housemates barring Jashwant will take part in this week’s captaincy. The contestants had to sit on a rotating chair and mentally count until 15 minutes while the others try and distract them. Jaishree decides to take some extreme steps by throwing water and putting deodorant on a few members such as Nandu and Somanna. The latter loses his cool and lashes out at Jaishree for targeting him.

      BB OTT

      Later, Bigg Boss announces that Jaishree is getting nominated for next week as she could have caused physical harm to her housemates. He also announces that Somanna Machimada has won the task and is the new captain of the house. This is followed by Bigg Boss asking the housemates to choose this week’s best and worst performing contestants.

      Bigg Boss Kannada OTT August 24 Highlights: Housemates Get Irked By Nandu And JashwantBigg Boss Kannada OTT August 24 Highlights: Housemates Get Irked By Nandu And Jashwant

      Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Bigg Boss Bars Everyone From Using The House; Contestants Indulge In Blame GameBigg Boss Kannada OTT: Bigg Boss Bars Everyone From Using The House; Contestants Indulge In Blame Game

      Most housemates end up choosing Aryavardhan for the best performer title. Jaishree, on the other hand, receives maximum votes for the worst performer title. She accepts the verdict graciously and apologises to the housemates for her behaviour in the task.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 23:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X