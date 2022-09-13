Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Sonu & Guruji Get Into Argument, Bigg Boss Announces The Final Nine Tasks Of The Season

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT witnessed Sonu Gowda and Aryavardhan Guruji getting into an argument. The latter was upset over her choice of words. This was followed by Saniya and Sonu also getting into a war of words over the same matter.

Soon, Bigg Boss gave a task where the contestants had to burst each other’s balloons while stating their misconceptions in the game. Most housemates took Sonu, Guruji and Jaishree’s names. Meanwhile, Jashwant tells Somanna that no one is attacking him. Sonu tells Rakesh to not trust anyone in the house.

In the task named Sthanamana, the contestants had to rate their performance on a scale of eight as there are eight members left in the game. Sonu, Somanna and Rakesh are of the opinion that they deserve the first spot. Meanwhile, Sanya and Roopesh take the second spot but there was a lot of commotion in choosing the numbers as it had to be an anonymous decision. They decide to vote and choose but Sonu refuses to take part in the process. Meanwhile, Sanya gets upset over being bumped to sixth place.

Later, Bigg Boss tells everyone that they are now in the final phase of the show and only four contestants will make it to the TV. He then reveals that there are only nine tasks left between the two seasons and that the winners will get to choose opponents for the next task. In order to choose the first contestant, Bigg Boss announces a game of musical chairs and Guruji emerges as the winner. As a result, he becomes the first one to choose an opponent in the maiden task.