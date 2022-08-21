Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Spoorthi Gowda Gets Eliminated; Arjun Ramesh Quits The Show Due To Shoulder Injury

Spoorthi Gowda got eliminated in the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. The actress along with nine other contestants was in the danger zone and host Kiccha Sudeep announced that Spoorthi Gowda is the one who is being ousted from the house.



It must be noted that Akshatha Kuki was in the bottom two with Spoorthi. The latter bid an emotional adieu to the housemates and mentioned that she would miss Rakesh Adiga a lot. She then made her exit from the main entrance of the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Arjun Ramesh has also quit the reality show midway owing to his shoulder injury. The actor-politician was considered one of the top contestants and was even the first captain of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. However, he had suffered a shoulder injury during a task and was under medical treatment for nearly a week inside the Bigg Boss house.

Arjun was undergoing physiotherapy on a daily basis in the confession room and upon the doctor's advice, he quit the show as the injury demanded extra care. The audience got to witness his immediate exit from the confession room along with the medical professionals.

For the unversed, Ramesh is not the only contestant who is ending his journey owing to health-related issues, mid-season this year. The previous weekend, actor-comedian Lokesh had also quit the show after he ended up injuring his leg.