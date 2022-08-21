Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Spoorthi Gowda Gets Eliminated; Arjun Ramesh Quits The Show Due To Shoulder Injury

Spoorthi
Gowda
got
eliminated
in
the
latest
weekend
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
OTT.
The
actress
along
with
nine
other
contestants
was
in
the
danger
zone
and
host
Kiccha
Sudeep
announced
that
Spoorthi
Gowda
is
the
one
who
is
being
ousted
from
the
house.
It
must
be
noted
that
Akshatha
Kuki
was
in
the
bottom
two
with
Spoorthi.
The
latter
bid
an
emotional
adieu
to
the
housemates
and
mentioned
that
she
would
miss
Rakesh
Adiga
a
lot.
She
then
made
her
exit
from
the
main
entrance
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Meanwhile,
Arjun
Ramesh
has
also
quit
the
reality
show
midway
owing
to
his
shoulder
injury.
The
actor-politician
was
considered
one
of
the
top
contestants
and
was
even
the
first
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
OTT.
However,
he
had
suffered
a
shoulder
injury
during
a
task
and
was
under
medical
treatment
for
nearly
a
week
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Arjun
was
undergoing
physiotherapy
on
a
daily
basis
in
the
confession
room
and
upon
the
doctor's
advice,
he
quit
the
show
as
the
injury
demanded
extra
care.
The
audience
got
to
witness
his
immediate
exit
from
the
confession
room
along
with
the
medical
professionals.
For
the
unversed,
Ramesh
is
not
the
only
contestant
who
is
ending
his
journey
owing
to
health-related
issues,
mid-season
this
year.
The
previous
weekend,
actor-comedian
Lokesh
had
also
quit
the
show
after
he
ended
up
injuring
his
leg.