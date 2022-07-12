Bigg Boss Kannada’s Mini OTT Season To Start In August?

Bigg
Boss
Kannada
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
the
ninth
season
of
the
show.
However,
the
makers
have
not
yet
made
any
official
announcement
about
the
same.
Amidst
all,
a
report
published
in
Times
of
India
suggests
that
the
makers
of
BB
Kannada
are
planning
to
introduce
a
'Mini
season' ahead
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
9.
A
source
close
to
the
development
informed
the
portal
that
the
mini-season
will
stream
on
an
OTT
platform
and
is
likely
to
premiere
in
the
second
week
of
August.
Moreover,
the
source
also
said
that
Bigg
Boss
Kannada's
mini-season
will
have
influencers
and
digital
media
sensations
as
contestants.
The
contestants
will
be
locked
inside
the
house
for
45
days.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
The
source
also
suggests
that
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
season
9
will
be
premiered
after
the
end
of
its
OTT
edition.
A
few
contestants
from
the
mini-season
are
expected
to
participate
in
BB
Kannada
9.
Kiccha
Sudeep
will
reportedly
be
seen
hosting
the
ninth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada.
After
this
news,
fans
are
eager
to
know
who
will
be
participating
in
the
mini-season
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
as
contestants.
Stay
tuned
to
know
more
updates
about
the
show!