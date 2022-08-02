Bigg Boss OTT Kannada All Set To Premiere On August 6; Host Kiccha Sudeep Opens Up About The New Season

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada are all set to launch the very first season of the popular show on an OTT platform. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to premiere on August 6th at the late evening timeslot on Voot.



Ahead of the show’s grand launch, the producers along with the host Kiccha Sudeep organised a media event for the new season of the reality show on August 1st in Bengaluru. Sudeep addressed the media and gave his first reaction to the soon-to-be-launched Bigg Boss OTT.

The actor said, "In this Bigg Boss OTT season, viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. Given that they get to see the contestants 24/7 and control the proceedings, it would change the way contestants play the game. I am excited, as this is happening for the first time.”



He went on to add, "OTT platform is equally high when it comes to reaching the audience. Entertainment programs have started to reach people at their thumbnail. Maybe, if that reach was not there, I don't think the makers would have come up with the thought of launching Bigg Boss OTT. Also, the last two seasons are also available on OTT platforms for viewers to watch it. So, I guess that's where the potential of Bigg Boss OTT actually began."

The first episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will stream on Saturday at 7 pm. The list of celebrity contestants for this year has been kept under wraps by the makers. The new season will feature an interactive format whilst the Vikram Rona star will then be seen hosting the weekend episodes.