Chase Attracts Movie Buffs Ahead Of Release With Intriguing Music Album

Directed Hari Anand aka Vilok Shetty had been making waves since the announcement of his film Chase. Be it the acting department, the title of the film or its unique content, the movie has been attracting headlines since day one. Now, the team is once again become the talking point for its innovative music. The team released the entire music album recently and has been fetching immense praise all the way.

With six songs including the Chase theme, the musical offering is indeed a treat for fans. Helmed by musical composer Karthik Acharya, the album features soulful, romantic and upbeat tracks to satisfy music lovers of all kinds. Singers like Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat, Harish Venkat, Sanjith Hegde and Benny Dayal have lent their unique voice to the numbers.Songs for the film have been shot in places as varied as Himachal Pradesh, Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru. Vilok Shetty is overwhelmed by the love that fans have shown to the music of the film and is confident that they will shower the same appreciation on the film.

Meanwhile, Chase features actors like Radhika Narayan, Sheetal Shetty, Avinash Narasimharaju, Pramod Shetty, Arjun Yogi, Sushant Pujari, Aravind Bolar,Rajesh Natarang, Arvind Rau and Swetha Sanjeevulu.