      Children's Day: 14-Year-Old Josh Creator Tanvitha Is Multitalented!

      A day in a 14-year-old schoolgirl's life would include going to school, having fun, watching tv, etc., but for Tanvitha it's not the case. Tanvitha is a 9th standard student in PCS school sagar, Shivamogga. She's just a child you might think, but this child is an international yoga player. She started yoga when she was as young as 11 years old.

      Till now, Tanvitha has won 32 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 8 bronze medals in yoga. That's not it! The 14-year-old also engages herself in her other hobbies like acting, dance (bharatanatyam, yakshaghana), cricket and much more. She started acting when she was in 5th standard and her first stage performance was in Zee's Drama Juniors (2018).
      The little star says acting let her take part in KFI. She has done 3 projects till now which are ready for release- Kranti (Darshan and Rachitaram), Chikkiya Mughuti (Tara mam and avinash sir) and Tanuja (Sapta Pavoor). Tanvitha also has an album song to her credit titled 'Ramachari Weds Margaret'.
      In this busy schedule, one would think there isn't time for anything else, but Tanvitha proves them wrong. Among all these things, she makes videos on Josh, India's leading short video app. She says that she likes the popularity the platform gives her and she is becoming more popular with each passing day.
      Well, Josh has always supported young minds and talents like Tanvitha. It is happy to hear that it is able to spread happiness irrespective of age.
