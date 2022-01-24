    For Quick Alerts
      Danish Sait Starrer One Cut Two Cut’s Release Date Out!

      Prime Video today announced the premiere date of the upcoming Kannada comedy-drama, One Cut Two Cut, starring Danish Sait in the lead role. In the intriguing poster, Danish Sait is seen as his comic character Gopi, who is all set to take the audience on a hilarious comedy adventure with satirical undertones starting February 03, 2022.

      Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

      Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy, One Cut Two Cut is one of three movies from PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories. The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

      Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
      X