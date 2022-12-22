Darshan Says The Slipper Attack Has Only Made Him ‘Stronger,’ Has THIS To Say About Kiccha Sudeep’s Support

Following the shocking incident of a slipper being hurled at him, Challenging star Darshan has finally broken his silence over the matter. The Sandalwood star took to his social media handles and claimed that incidents like these make him stronger.

He penned a lengthy note and thanked his friends, actors, and fans from the Kannada industry who demanded 'justice’ for him. Darshan wrote in Kannada, “I realize that my celebrities are hurting more than me at this point. Such events make a person stronger and not weaker. We have seen similar examples in our own Kannada land. Thank you to all the friends and actors of the film industry who stood for justice at this time.”

He went on to add, “Thanks also to some who tried to steer this event down the wrong path. I have been saying since the beginning that if there are a hundred people who want to spoil it, then there will be millions of our celebrities. This slave is forever indebted to your loving embrace.” Take a look!

The actor also expressed gratitude towards Kiccha Sudeep for his support and loving words. It must be noted that Sudeep condemned the attack on Tuesday whilst stating that Darshan doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment. The actor had also raised concern about such silly acts damaging the reputation of Kannadigas.

For the unversed, the slipper attack took place on Darshan in Hospet, Karnataka where the actor was promoting his upcoming film, Kranti. The movie’s leading lady Rachita Ram was addressing the crowd when some people started chanting Puneeth Rajkumar’s name and one of them threw a slipper at Darshan.