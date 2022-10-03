Dhruva Sarja & Prerana Blessed With Their First Child

Dhruva Sarja, who is currently working on his Martin, directed by AP Arjun. The film is about to wrap up soon. The actor has planned to take some time off to spend with his wife and new-born child.

This morning (October 5) he shared on his socials that he has been blessed with a beautiful daughter and it was a normal delivery for his wife Prerana. The actor thanked the doctors and Lord Hanuman, for the joyous occasion. The actor has shared pictures of the pregnancy photoshoot online.

Notably, Dhruva and Prerana got engaged on December 9, 2018. The couple got married on November 25, 2019.

Dhruva will start working on his next with Prem S, after Martin. Prem's film is expected to be an expensive project with a Pan-India target. The KGF villain Sanjay Dutt, is expected to play the villain in this film as well. Apparently he has listened to the story, and soon will give nod most probably.

Dhruva's recent release was Pogaru, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film was written by Arun Balaji and directed by Nanda Kishore. Vijay Milton had helmed the camera. The songs were composed by Chandan Shetty, and the background score was composed by V Harikrishna. The film was edited by Mahesh S.