Explosive Trailer Of KGF Chapter 2 Creates Shockwaves In Bengaluru But Felt Across The Country!

The mega trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2 hosted by the celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar in Bengaluru recently turned out to be a grand success. Ever since the action-packed trailer has been launched, it has not just been appreciated by the audience, fraternity and critics alike but it also created waves across the internet, social media and fan clubs of KGF Chapter One and Yash.

The event was nothing short of a visual spectacle attended by the cast of the movie including Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon along with the movie presenters – Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Prithviraj and Shivaraj Kumar along with the bigwigs of the industry.

The makers of the mega action entertainer had invited media across different cities to witness the trailer launched with huge fanfare, and they couldn’t stop praising the dhamakedaar trailer, impressive characters' look, gripping narrative, impactful dialogues and stellar performances.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.